Jose Mourinho Ready to Fight Man City for £50m Brazil Star As He Eyes Paul Pogba Replacement

By 90Min
April 18, 2018

Manchester United have identified Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred as the summer replacement for Paul Pogba and are willing to go toe to toe with rivals Manchester City to win the Brazilian's signature.

The Mirror claims that Jose Mourinho wants more 'tactical discipline and consistency' in midfield and is ready to sacrifice one-time world record transfer fee holder Pogba to get it.

While any move of the sort would surely alienate Mourinho from the Old Trafford faithful, the United boss' travails with Pogba have been well publicised this season.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Despite the France international's match-winning brace in the Manchester derby, he was substituted during Sunday's shock defeat to West Brom, while rumours persist that the player and manager have fallen out and that several European giants were offered the chance to sign the player by 'super-agent' Mino Raiola in January.

Reports on Tuesday morning suggested Mourinho had drawn up a shortlist of players - including Pogba - bound for the exit this summer, while the Mirror's John Cross claims that Fred is the man in the United manager's crosshairs to replace the former Juventus star in the Old Trafford engine room. 

25-year-old Fred, who is represented by former Arsenal midfielder and World Cup winner Gilberto Silva, has long been tipped for a move to the Premier League with Shakhtar's CEO Sergei Palkin revealing earlier this year that he expects player to join one of the two Manchester clubs.

The Brazil international, whose role is much more defence-minded then Pogba's, is likely to command a transfer fee of upwards of £50m, particularly if Manchester City are drawn into a bidding war. 

The Mail meanwhile claim that Mourinho wants two new midfielders this summer, with Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic another target.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)