Jupp Heynckes Lauds 'Exceptional' Bayern Munich Star As Reds Secure Cup Final Place

Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes opted to single out the "exceptional" performance of goalkeeper Sven Ulreich after his side secured an impressive 6-2 victory against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.

Thomas Müller grabbed the headlines after the game as it was his hat-trick that helped book Bayern's place in the DFB-Pokal final next month.

A brace from Robert Lewandowski, as well as Thiago Alcântara's clever finish, gave Heynckes' side a comfortable win at the BayArena despite consolation goals from Lars Bender and Leon Bailey for the hosts.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Stand in goalkeeper Ulreich is set to drop out of Bayern Munich's first team before the end of the month, with Manuel Neuer edging closer to full fitness each week.

But Heynckes was eager to praise the impact of the former Stuttgart shot-stopper after the game, claiming that Ulreich has been a 'godsend' for Bayern this season.

"We were the dominant team but occasionally there were times when Sven Ulreich had to save us - as he has so often this season," Heynckes told Berlin-based broadcaster ARD (via ESPN).

"Sven has been exceptional and is reaping the rewards for his hard work. In October when I took over, Sven had no self-confidence and little recognition. He is now realising his massive potential and has been a godsend while Manuel Neuer has been out injured."

Bayern Munich have just four Bundesliga games left this season but attentions have already turned elsewhere after securing their sixth straight league title in early April.

The Bavarians will face either Schalke 04 or Eintracht Frankfurt in the Pokal final next month, while a place in the Champions League final is still up for grabs if they can overcome a two-legged semi final against the competition's current champions, Real Madrid.