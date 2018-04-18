Loris Karius Insists Liverpool Are 'Working Every Day' to Make 'History' at Anfield

By 90Min
April 18, 2018

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has revealed that the club's ultimate aim is to bring the Premier League title to Liverpool, and that the club are 'working every day' to make it a reality. 

Klopp joined Liverpool in October 2015, and has taken the Merseyside club from eighth in the table to now sitting in third place behind the two Manchester clubs. 

Speaking to Liverpool.com, the Karius talked about the initial talks that he had with his manager when first signing for the club.

 

“I spoke to the manager a few times when I came here and we had really good conversations," Karius revealed.

"He told me everything about the club; his first experiences, what he thought was different compared to Germany, how he enjoyed his time here.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“He gave me a really good feeling and, of course, I thought this is a manager who can really develop me as a young player. I believed in his plan, so pretty quickly I was sure that this was the club where I could take the next step.

“When I spoke with the manager we both agreed that the plan is to bring – eventually – the title back here because that’s what the club deserves and wants so bad. That’s what we said was the aim, so we’re working on it every day to not just look at the past but to be part of the history soon hopefully.”

Karius has been fighting it out with Simon Mignolet for the number one shirt for Liverpool this season, but seems to have established himself as Klopp's first choice, having played the last 12 Premier League games.

