Luciano Spalletti Insists His Inter Team Can Still 'Get Better' After 4-0 Rout Over Cagliari

Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti has sent a warning to his team's Serie A opponents by insisting that his team can 'get better'.

I Nerazzurri were dominant in their 4-0 win over 14th placed Cagliari on Tuesday night, so much so that the away side failed to register any shot on goal throughout the game.

Argentinian striker Mauro Icardi scored his side's second goal, taking his tally to 25 goals for the season, and the club captain earned praise from his manager for his work off the ball as well as on it.

“Tonight Icardi did well of dropping back, then attacking their defence from the side,” Spalletti told the press after the game (via Forza Italian Football).

“We had to continued to be cautious of Cagliari, and by attacking them at the side, that forced them to play through the centre."

Although the Italian manager insisted that his striker must continue to improve.

"I think a player like him shouldn't be happy," he told Mediaset Premium (as quoted by ESPN). "It's true 25 goals are a lot and he is learning to track back to tighten up the team, so he got a lot of touches.

"Anyone who says he just has to stand there and score goals is hurting him, because if he helps out then he'll score twice as many.

"If he just stands there, it's easier for the defenders to mark him. If he comes back, spaces are created."

Full back João Cancelo opened the scoring after just three minutes, when his free kick evaded everyone and went in at the far post. And Spalletti claimed that the early goal helped his team to go and win the game comfortably.

“Cancelo’s goal gave us a huge boost, and we also kept the opponents at bay. We can certainly get better," insisted the Italian.

The win moved Inter above Serie A rivals Roma and into third place in the table and they will look to cement that position when they face 16th placed Chievo on Sunday.