Mauricio Pochettino Defends First Team Changes as Tottenham Fail to Beat Brighton on Tuesday

By 90Min
April 18, 2018

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino defends rotating his side following their 1-1 draw against Brighton on Tuesday night

Pochettino made six changes from the side that lost 3-1 to Manchester City at the weekend with one eye undoubtedly on their FA Cup semi final against Manchester United this coming Saturday.

After 48 minutes, it looked like Pochettino's decision had paid off following Harry Kane's 26th Premier League goal of the season, before a Pascal Gross penalty two minutes later meant both sides had to settle for a point at the Amex Stadium, leaving the Spurs boss defending his decision to rotate his team.

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "Today was not because we rotated the team. Everyone is ready to play but Brighton were very difficult opponents and we need to give credit to them.


"The first half was even and the second half we started really well. We scored and then in the next action we conceded. In the second half we dominated and created chances but not enough to win the game."


The result for Spurs sees them open an eight point lead over Chelsea in fifth, who have the chance to close the gap to five points when they face Burnley on Thursday as the race for a top four place continues. 

Pochettino also refused to comment on the decision to award Brighton a penalty two minutes after Kane's opener. Serge Aurier appeared to trip Jose Izquierdo inside the penalty area, resulting in Kevin Friend pointing to the spot.


It is the second penalty Spurs have conceded in the past two games, leaving Pochettino frustrated, although refused to criticise Friend or Aurier for the decision.

Asked about the penalty, he said: "I don't know. For me it's so difficult. We suffered on Saturday one penalty, now a second consecutive penalty. Yes, disappointed for this situation. Only we can get one point. It's so difficult through the TV - for the referee it's even more difficult."

