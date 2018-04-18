PSG attacker Neymar has provided an update on his return to fitness following a foot injury suffered in February. The Brazilian required surgery for the first time in his career, but insists that recovery is going well, and aims to be fit in time for the World Cup.

Neymar's absence has left him missing for his side's last eight matches, including the 7-1 demolition of AS Monaco that won PSG the French title last weekend.

And now, having missed a long two months of football, he's handed an update on his recovery.

"I can't predict exactly [when I will be back in training], it depends on how it [recovery] evolves," Neymar told Brazilian press, via FourFourTwo.

"I'll have one last exam on May 17 if I'm not mistaken. Then it depends on how I'll develop from there.

"If I have to point a specific date, then it's May 17 I guess. I'm always in touch with [Brazil coach] Tite and [Brazil's technical coordinator] Edu Gaspar. We're exchanging information and it's going well."

Many feared at first that the 25-year-old wouldn't return in time for the trip to Russia. However, it appears that the world's most expensive player is expecting to come back in time - and claims that he could be in an even better position than if he'd avoided injury.

"I'll have enough time to return for the World Cup and prepare beforehand. It's not good being injured, but I feel rested," he explained. "We have to look at it from the positive angle. I hope I can get there even better than I was.

"I have some doubts, of course — it's my first surgery, it's normal. I'll get in shape, work as hard as I can. From the moment I can resume training, I'll dedicate myself even more because the dream is closer, the World Cup. I waited four years for this opportunity and now it's closer."