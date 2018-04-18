Oxlade-Chamberlain Thanks Fans for Helping Him Fulfil Liverpool Dream & Hails 'Buzz' Around the City

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has claimed that he is overawed by the support the Reds have been getting this season, insisting that his summer move from Arsenal has given him "moments you dream of as a young lad."

The Ox swapped the Emirates for Anfield for £34m last year, ending a six-year spell in north London where he won three FA Cup and Community Shield winners medals.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

However, despite enjoying a fairly successful time with Arsenal, Oxlade-Chamberlain has said that he has no regrets about leaving the club and the 24-year-old has once again spoken in glowing terms about the "amazing" support he has been getting on Merseyside.

"I love it. It's not hard to go and enjoy it when you go out there and you hear the fans singing," Oxlade-Chamberlain told Liverpoolfc.com.

"Even when we were doing our walk today before the game, the buzz around the city at the moment is amazing.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is the player for us we hoped Jordan Ibe would become — LFC Stanley House (@LFCStanleyHouse) April 15, 2018

(You may also like Juventus Reportedly in Search of Midfield Alternatives After Receiving No Answer From Liverpool Star)

"As a player, you can't thank people enough for that, they are the moments you dream of as a young lad.

"To play for a club like Liverpool that has support like this and to see the appreciation from the fans, it just makes me want to go on the pitch and every time we can keep making them happy."

Oxlade-Chamberlain has made 40 appearances for Liverpool since arriving at Anfield last year, scoring five goals and claiming seven assists. Most recently, the England international scored a stunning long-range goal in the Champions League against Manchester City that helped set up a semi final tie with AS Roma.