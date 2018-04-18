Peter Stoger Claims it Is 'Futile' to Discuss His BVB Future Following Derby Day Outburst

By 90Min
April 18, 2018

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Stöger has tried to distance himself from speculation surrounding his future at the Westfalenstadion, despite appearing to hint that his time at the club would come to an end this summer.

Stöger's suggestive comments came following their defeat to local rivals Schalke in the Ruhr Derby last week, where the 52-year-old told WDR Radio after the match: "My contract runs through to June 30, and that's good as it is."

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

But after a midweek training session, the Dortmund head coach appeared to try and backtrack on comments from last week, insisting that it was "futile" to discuss his future before the end of the season.

"Just because I said that it's a good thing that my contract expires on July 30 doesn't mean that it cannot continue afterwards," Stöger told reporters on Tuesday, quoted by ESPN.

"But at this time, it is futile to discuss that topic because we all need to focus on the remaining four games together with the clear aim to finish [in the top four]. Right now, it's not about individuals."

The former FC Köln boss is still fighting to secure Champions League football in Dortmund next season, but the club will be without injured loanee striker Michy Batshuayi for Saturday's important Bundesliga fixture against Bayer Leverkusen - who are level on points with the Black and Yellows.

"Alexander Isak is an option. Otherwise, we could put one of our fast wingers [Maximilian Philipp and Christian Pulisic] upfront in combination with Marco Reus," Stöger added about potential solutions to Dortmund's injury trouble.

"André Schürrle also would have been an option but he may not be fit for the weekend. His foot suffered a knock during the game against Schalke. Though, we certainly have enough options to make do for [Batshuayi]."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)