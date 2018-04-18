Portuguese Journalist Backs Liverpool to Make Summer Bid for Star Wolves Midfielder

Wolverhampton Wanderers could be forced to part ways with star man Rúben Neves after it emerged that the Portugal international is a target for Liverpool ahead of the summer transfer window.
The 21-year-old midfielder, who has previously been linked with a move to Manchester United, recently suggested that he would be open to staying at Molineux next season after Wolves secured the promotion to the Premier League.
Neves has proved to be one of the signings of the season during his maiden year in England. After seeing a promising career begin to stagnate at FC Porto, the defensive midfielder secured a shock move to the west Midlands for just £16m.
The Portugal star has impressed fans across Europe with his performances this season, most notably with his thunderous long-range goals which have been going viral across social media all year.
But Lisbon-based journalist Marcus Alves believes that the former Porto star will up sticks this summer and make the move to Anfield, claiming that Wolves are working on a deal for his replacement.
Rúben Neves chegando ao Liverpool. Talisca como substituto no Wolves. As peças estão se mexendo no mercado. A ver— Marcus Alves (@alves_marcus) April 18, 2018
The Reds are already preparing for the arrival of RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keïta as Jürgen Klopp looks to bolster his squad and mount a serious title challenge next season.
Although details of Liverpool's interest in Neves are still few and far between, Wolves have reportedly lined up a move for Beşiktaş playmaker Anderson Talisca to replace the Portugal international next season.
Just like with the aforementioned Neves, Talisca has previously been a transfer target for the decision makers at Old Trafford.
The Brazil international is unlikely to be a direct replacement for Neves next year, but the 24-year-old would be another high profile addition to the ambitious project currently underway at Molineux.