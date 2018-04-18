Portuguese Journalist Backs Liverpool to Make Summer Bid for Star Wolves Midfielder

By 90Min
April 18, 2018

Wolverhampton Wanderers could be forced to part ways with star man Rúben Neves after it emerged that the Portugal international is a target for Liverpool ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who has previously been linked with a move to Manchester United, recently suggested that he would be open to staying at Molineux next season after Wolves secured the promotion to the Premier League.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Neves has proved to be one of the signings of the season during his maiden year in England. After seeing a promising career begin to stagnate at FC Porto, the defensive midfielder secured a shock move to the west Midlands for just £16m.

The Portugal star has impressed fans across Europe with his performances this season, most notably with his thunderous long-range goals which have been going viral across social media all year.

But Lisbon-based journalist Marcus Alves believes that the former Porto star will up sticks this summer and make the move to Anfield, claiming that Wolves are working on a deal for his replacement.

The Reds are already preparing for the arrival of RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keïta as Jürgen Klopp looks to bolster his squad and mount a serious title challenge next season.

Although details of Liverpool's interest in Neves are still few and far between, Wolves have reportedly lined up a move for Beşiktaş playmaker Anderson Talisca to replace the Portugal international next season.

Just like with the aforementioned Neves, Talisca has previously been a transfer target for the decision makers at Old Trafford. 


The Brazil international is unlikely to be a direct replacement for Neves next year, but the 24-year-old would be another high profile addition to the ambitious project currently underway at Molineux.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)