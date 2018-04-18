Athletic Bilbao travels to the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to face Real Madrid on Wednesday in a La Liga match.

Madrid enters Wednesday after defeating Málaga 2-1 on Sunday. Zinedine Zidane's side is still alive in the Champions League semifinals after defeating Juventus 4-3 on aggregate, but Madrid will look to improve its third-place standing in the league table.

Bilbao, meanwhile, has had a difficult season and sits in 13th place in the La Liga table with 39 points. In the last match between the two teams, Bilbao drew with Real Madrid at home.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.