Report Claims Newcastle Star Has Agreed to Join La Liga Side Despite Premier League Survival

Ayoze Perez is reported to have agreed a deal to move away from Newcastle United in the summer, to join La Liga side Real Betis.

The 24-year-old has been a frequent player in the Newcastle side, playing 31 games in the Premier League so far this season and notching five goals as Rafa Benitez has steered the Magpies away from a relegation dogfight. However, Perez has found it difficult at St James' Park at times this season.

Reports have emerged from Gol Digital that Perez is set to depart Newcastle in the summer for a move back to his home country. The Spanish outlet reported that La Liga side Real Betis are interested in picking up the clever forward.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

However, in an interview with radio station Radio Club Deportivo, Perez revealed: "My priority is to keep playing in the Premier League and if it's to take a step forward in my career then even better.

"I'm happy at Newcastle but I don't know what will happen in the summer. I've been here four years and that is a long time. I'm pleased to have got to the 100 games and to have scored more than 30 goals and I want to keep improving my numbers."

He continued: "I don't know what is going to happen I just want to finish the season as strong as possible and hopefully something good will come along in the future and we'll see what decision we take."

While Perez looks to be happy in the north east, he hasn't totally debunked the rumours which Newcastle fans will find unsettling.