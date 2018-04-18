Sunderland's Coleman Hails 'Good Lad' Callum McManaman & Backs Winger to Improve After Bad Season

By 90Min
April 18, 2018

Chris Coleman still sees a lot of untapped potential in Callum McManaman and has backed the Sunderland winger to prove his worth for the club.

Despite a less than magnificent first campaign on Wearside, Sunderland manager Coleman believes McManaman will become a long-term success under his leadership.

McManaman has struggled this season, lacking a cutting edge and failing to link up with his teammates effectively. His distribution in the final third has often been substandard, and the winger has only found the net once this season.

Getty Images/GettyImages

Chris Coleman is keeping faith with the winger though, as said as quoted by the Sunderland Echo“He is a really good lad, he hasn’t always started, but nevertheless his attitude in training is first class, he always wants the team to do well.

“He has a genuine love for the game, he wants to play football, I was pleased for him. It is hard to play in that position when you haven’t had so many games there’s a lot of running, he affected the game for us. For what we want to build, it is mentalities like his, more and more of that.”

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

McManaman has just one year left on his contract and faces serious competition for the right wing spot from Lynden Gooch and Joel Asoro. 

With the club facing back to back relegations, McManaman will have one final chance to fulfil the potential he once showed under Roberto Martinez.

Since his breakthrough campaign in 2012/2013 McManaman has struggled for form at a number of clubs. Now at the age of 26, the player really needs to find a foothold in this Sunderland team, while he still has the support of his manager.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)