Tottenham are said to be preparing to trigger a contract extension written into Erik Lamela's Spurs contract. The Argentine's deal, as it stands, will run into its final year once the summer comes around - undoubtedly causing concerns over his future.

Lamela's return from injury has been an impressive one. After spending over a year out of action with a hip injury, many thought it would take a long time for the winger to get back into the first team at Tottenham.

However, he hit the ground running, and has made 10 starts under Mauricio Pochettino after coming back to fitness this term - along with 18 substitute appearances.

And now, according to the Independent, Spurs are set to reward him by triggering an extension on his deal in north London - putting an end to any speculation regarding his Tottenham future.

It means he'll head into next season with two more years to his name as the club move into the new White Hart Lane.

Lamela has impressed so much this season that he seems to have displaced the ever impressive Son Heung-min in the starting XI, and many believe that he'll be picked over his Korean teammate for this weekend's FA Cup semi final against Manchester United.

Spurs take on the Red Devils as their hunt for a major trophy continues. After being knocked out of the Champions League by Juventus, and being one of the 19 teams falling victim to Pep Guardiola's incredible Manchester City, the FA Cup remains as the only trophy left to play for this term.