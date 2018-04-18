Report: Tottenham to Trigger Extension in Erik Lamela's Contract

Tottenham are said to be preparing to trigger a contract extension written into Erik Lamela's Spurs contract.

By 90Min
April 18, 2018

Tottenham are said to be preparing to trigger a contract extension written into Erik Lamela's Spurs contract. The Argentine's deal, as it stands, will run into its final year once the summer comes around - undoubtedly causing concerns over his future.

Lamela's return from injury has been an impressive one. After spending over a year out of action with a hip injury, many thought it would take a long time for the winger to get back into the first team at Tottenham.

However, he hit the ground running, and has made 10 starts under Mauricio Pochettino after coming back to fitness this term - along with 18 substitute appearances.

And now, according to the Independent, Spurs are set to reward him by triggering an extension on his deal in north London - putting an end to any speculation regarding his Tottenham future.

It means he'll head into next season with two more years to his name as the club move into the new White Hart Lane.

Lamela has impressed so much this season that he seems to have displaced the ever impressive Son Heung-min in the starting XI, and many believe that he'll be picked over his Korean teammate for this weekend's FA Cup semi final against Manchester United.

Spurs take on the Red Devils as their hunt for a major trophy continues. After being knocked out of the Champions League by Juventus, and being one of the 19 teams falling victim to Pep Guardiola's incredible Manchester City, the FA Cup remains as the only trophy left to play for this term.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)