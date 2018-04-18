West Ham United Fans Fume at 'Shambles' England International Following Stoke City Howler

By 90Min
April 18, 2018

West Ham fans are furious with Manchester City loanee Joe Hart following a blunderous night between the sticks on Monday evening. The England international's howler allowed Peter Crouch to send his side 1-0 up on 79 minutes, and the Hammers faithful are fuming.

Hart has come under a lot of scrutiny this season, and has already lost his place as first choice stopper once this season, but fans want it to happen again. Gareth Southgate was in the stands as the goalkeeper looks to impress ahead of the summer trip to Russia, but he's done himself no favours.

Spilling a tame shot on goal allowed Crouch to sneak in and send his side into the lead. It wasn't until the 90th minute when Andy Carroll saved the keeper's blushes with a last ditch equaliser.

But while David Moyes' side rescued a point, it didn't rescue Hart from the wrath of the fans, who have seen enough of the 30-year-old for the season, by the looks of things...

A frustrating nigh for the Hammers and their fans. Three points against Stoke would've ensured Premier League survival in what has been a disappointing season at the Olympic Stadium.

Instead, the East London outfit are in for a nervous few weeks. West Ham have some seriously tough fixtures coming up, and not too many people would be surprised if they pick up no more points from here on out to the end of the season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)