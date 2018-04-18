West Ham United Fans Fume at 'Shambles' England International Following Stoke City Howler

West Ham fans are furious with Manchester City loanee Joe Hart following a blunderous night between the sticks on Monday evening. The England international's howler allowed Peter Crouch to send his side 1-0 up on 79 minutes, and the Hammers faithful are fuming.

Hart has come under a lot of scrutiny this season, and has already lost his place as first choice stopper once this season, but fans want it to happen again. Gareth Southgate was in the stands as the goalkeeper looks to impress ahead of the summer trip to Russia, but he's done himself no favours.

Spilling a tame shot on goal allowed Crouch to sneak in and send his side into the lead. It wasn't until the 90th minute when Andy Carroll saved the keeper's blushes with a last ditch equaliser.

But while David Moyes' side rescued a point, it didn't rescue Hart from the wrath of the fans, who have seen enough of the 30-year-old for the season, by the looks of things...

Adrian. Jussi. Shaka Hislop. Roy Carroll. Stick any of them back in net over Joe Hart ffs — Allan Smith (@Allan22_WHU) April 16, 2018

Sorry Joe Hart is poor where is Adrian FFS 3 points tonight and we would we have been safe — sean (@Millarmob) April 16, 2018

Joe hart wtf was that is he capable of stringing a couple of decent games together?



Should never have signed him, he hasn’t been good apart from 1-2 games. Should’ve just stayed with Randolph and Adrian. #COYI #WHUFC — Boleyn Blood (@BoleynBlood) April 16, 2018

The complete lack of even medium-term vision that plagues English football can be summed up no better than West Ham continuing to persist with joe hart in goal. The man is finished and has no future at our club, so why oh why, even if Adrian is struggling, is he still playing — Robby (@Rob_S_Wilcock) April 16, 2018

Hart is finished here, I'll say it yet again. Adrian may have a few rush of blood moments, but I don't see him make the mistakes Joe Hart makes consistently — JoshWilk93 (@JoshWilky93) April 16, 2018

At least we don’t have worry about what to do with Joe Hart. Just like his World Cup chances, he’s going Bye Bye. Adrian starts next week. Hart has to have played his last game in Claret. Fernandes too, no more. — Adam Kehl (@Adam_G_Kehl) April 16, 2018

It's beyond a joke that we keep playing Joe Hart he was shambles before joining West Ham and cost us points every time he's played. Bring back Adrian #WHUSTK @WestHamUtd #COYI — Ryan Jones (@RYANJONES1993) April 16, 2018

A frustrating nigh for the Hammers and their fans. Three points against Stoke would've ensured Premier League survival in what has been a disappointing season at the Olympic Stadium.

Instead, the East London outfit are in for a nervous few weeks. West Ham have some seriously tough fixtures coming up, and not too many people would be surprised if they pick up no more points from here on out to the end of the season.