AC Milan Place £52m Price Tag on Donnarumma As Agent Stirs Interest From Real Madrid & PSG

By 90Min
April 19, 2018

AC Milan are fearing the summer departure of star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and have reportedly placed a £52m price tag on the 19-year-old, as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain consider making a move. 

The stopper's agent, Mino Raiola who also represents Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Marco Verratti is said to be growing increasingly convinced that Donnarumma would be best served taking his career elsewhere next season.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

According to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, via Calciomercato, Milan are set to demand at least £52m before they even consider the possibility of parting with the Italy international, who they fought so hard to keep last summer.


Donnarumma has produced yet another impressive season in between the sticks, making 44 appearances across all competitions and has failed to miss a single Serie A game this term - where Milan currently sit in sixth position with five games remaining. 

Europe's leading clubs, mainly Real Madrid and PSG, are expected to table offers after being approached by Raiola who is once again pulling the strings on behalf of Donnarumma.

Despite seemingly having put his desire to leave San Siro on the back burner last summer after staging a dramatic u-turn in decisions from submitting a transfer request to then signing a contract extension, the teenager now appears likely to create chaos over his future once more.

The transfer storm last summer saw the Rossoneri faithful turn on the stopper, who recently admitted that he does not know where he will be playing next season, and similar scenes are likely to play out should events transpire in a similar vein when the transfer window opens. 

Milan are expected to strengthen the squad with several new additions in the summer, whilst Real Madrid are likely to part ways with keeper Keylor Navos and PSG are reportedly prepared to offload both Alphonse Areola and Kevin Trapp. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)