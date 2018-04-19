AC Milan Place £52m Price Tag on Donnarumma As Agent Stirs Interest From Real Madrid & PSG

AC Milan are fearing the summer departure of star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and have reportedly placed a £52m price tag on the 19-year-old, as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain consider making a move.

The stopper's agent, Mino Raiola who also represents Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Marco Verratti is said to be growing increasingly convinced that Donnarumma would be best served taking his career elsewhere next season.

According to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, via Calciomercato, Milan are set to demand at least £52m before they even consider the possibility of parting with the Italy international, who they fought so hard to keep last summer.





Donnarumma has produced yet another impressive season in between the sticks, making 44 appearances across all competitions and has failed to miss a single Serie A game this term - where Milan currently sit in sixth position with five games remaining.

Europe's leading clubs, mainly Real Madrid and PSG, are expected to table offers after being approached by Raiola who is once again pulling the strings on behalf of Donnarumma.

Despite seemingly having put his desire to leave San Siro on the back burner last summer after staging a dramatic u-turn in decisions from submitting a transfer request to then signing a contract extension, the teenager now appears likely to create chaos over his future once more.

The transfer storm last summer saw the Rossoneri faithful turn on the stopper, who recently admitted that he does not know where he will be playing next season, and similar scenes are likely to play out should events transpire in a similar vein when the transfer window opens.

Milan are expected to strengthen the squad with several new additions in the summer, whilst Real Madrid are likely to part ways with keeper Keylor Navos and PSG are reportedly prepared to offload both Alphonse Areola and Kevin Trapp.