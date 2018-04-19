Argentina National Team Doctor Fears Sergio Aguero Won't Be Fit for the World Cup

By 90Min
April 19, 2018

Argentina's team doctor has expressed fears over Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero's potential to be fit for the World Cup.

The 29-year-old is currently on the treatment table after undergoing keyhole surgery on his knee and is in serious danger of not fully recovering for the tournament in Russia and therefore not even being called up to the 23-man squad as a result.

Aguero, who finally made it into the PFA Team of the Year after seven seasons in the English top flight, is a key member of the national side despite the pool of talent available to the nation, and the news is bound to come as a bitter blow.

According to team doctor Homero D’Agostino, there are concerns because Aguero is a player who has had injury problems in the same place before.

Speaking to Radio 10 (via the Mail), he said: "That a player has undergone an arthroscopy with 60 days to go before the World Cup is worrying.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“The recovery process will require at least five weeks. When one has old injuries, the recovery process is not as fast as one would like it to be.

"It’s never going to be less than three or four weeks, or even more. I imagine that he will not arrive 100 percent fit with the limited time that is left before the World Cup.

"The anatomy is the anatomy. The injury is what it is. He can try but I don’t think he will arrive 100 percent."

Aguero has hit 30 goals in all competitions this season for City, and was in line to lead Argentina's attack with Lionel Messi, with Mauro Icardi and Paulo Dybala having been dropped by Jorge Sampaoli for recent friendlies.

