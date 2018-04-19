Arsenal Legend Emerges As Serious Contender to Replace Arsene Wenger at Emirates

Patrick Vieira has emerged as a serious contender for the Arsenal job, if Arsene Wenger leaves his post at the end of the season.

The club legend, who currently manages Manchester City's sister side New York City FC in the US, has been linked with the potential vacancy in a Daily Mail report in Thursday's media.

Arsenal are thought to be weighing up whether to replace veteran boss Wenger in the summer as fans call for his removal after yet another poor season by the Gunners' standards, and Vieira could be the man to step into the breach after other targets seemingly fell by the wayside.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Arsenal find themselves sitting in sixth position in the Premier League, are on course to miss out on the riches of the Champions League for the second successive season and only have the Europa League as a potential trophy triumph and back door route into UEFA's flagship club tournament.

Coupled with some embarrassing losses during the past year, and Arsenal supporters have once again voiced their displeasure at the direction that Wenger is taking the north Londoners in.

That has led to plenty of speculation about who may replace Wenger in the Emirates dugout if he is let go or opts to stand down, with Juventus boss Max Allegri and former Borussia Dortmund gaffer Thomas Tuchel heavily linked.

Patrick Vieira is the latest name to be linked with replacing Arsene Wenger at Arsenal. Too soon for him in my book. It seems every man and his dog has been linked lately. This appointment must not become a circus.Make a shortlist of 3 and take your time and chose carefully #afc — James Rowe (@JamesRoweNL) April 19, 2018

(You may also be interested in 6 Former Arsenal Players Who Should Be Considered As Arsene Wenger's Potential Successor)





However, with the pair possibly not able to take up the reins due to accepting jobs elsewhere, Vieira has been touted as a contender for the position.

His appointment would likely be greeted with a mixture of fanfare and quiet trepidation by many, with plenty of fans happy to see the former Arsenal star return but also be unsure if he has the capability to manage at the highest level just yet.

The 41-year-old has spent the past four seasons honing his trade with City's youth squad in Manchester and heading up New York City in MLS, and his arrival back in the English capital could be something worth pursuing if other managerial options decline to take over.

