Arsenal Reportedly End Pursuit of Man Utd Attacker as Club Look to Strengthen Other Areas of Squad

Arsenal are unlikely to follow up their January interest in Anthony Martial should the Frenchman leave Manchester United this summer, according to the Evening Standard. However, speculation persists over Martial's future with the forward frustrated with the limited opportunities he has been getting at Old Trafford.

Following the January arrival of Alexis Sanchez the speculation has grown, with Arsene Wenger reportedly inquiring about the possibility of including either Martial or Henrikh Mkhitaryan as part of a swap deal for Sanchez. Wenger was told Martial would not be made available, and instead Arsenal got Mkhitaryan in the swap deal.

Good win yesterday ! 👊🔴 pic.twitter.com/Z8T1HzmXkm — Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) April 19, 2018

Mourinho and United's stance on Martial's future has reportedly changed since January with the relations between Martial and United boss Jose Mourinho having soured. Arsenal, Barcelona, Juventus, Inter and Atletico Madrid closely monitoring the situation.

Wenger remains an admirer of Martial having tracked the attacker since his Monaco days but Arsenal have spent big on Mkhitaryan, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette this season in a bid to bolster their attacking options and will now not be chasing attacker.



The young Frenchman is valued at around £60m despite having just a year left on his contract and the Gunners are thought to have prioritised other areas to strengthen this summer.

Arsenal return to Premier League action on Sunday as they face a London derby against West Ham at the Emirates in what will be a big game, as both sides look to end their season on a high. Arsenal are still in the hunt for European glory, with the Gunners facing Atletico Madrid in the Europa League semi final.

Martial and United, who sit second on the Premier League table after defeating Bournemouth 2-0 on Wednesday, face a FA Cup semi final clash against Spurs on Saturday, as their hunt for some domestic glory continues.