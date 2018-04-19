Assistant Coach Stuart Pearce Expresses His Worries for West Ham United Ahead of Next Season

By 90Min
April 19, 2018

West Ham assistant manager Stuart Pearce has revealed the big worry he has for the club for next season.

It looks as though the Hammers will avoid relegation to the Championship at the end of the season, and retain their status as a Premier League club for the 2018/19 campaign.

David Rogers/GettyImages

It's been a rocky season for the Londoners but with 35 points and still five games left to play, David Moyes has reason to be confident.

Pearce also clearly believes the club will stay up, because he's already talking about next season and the troubles that could be posed by the clubs coming up from the Championship.

Speaking on Sky's The Debate, he admitted as quoted by HITC: "I would worry that the three teams that come up will have another impact like these three [the teams promoted last season] and put even more pressure on the established teams. I throw West Ham into that, and Watford."

Newcastle, Huddersfield and Brighton have all had great seasons as this year's promoted trio, with each looking highly likely to survive.

Wolves will be playing Premier League football next season and much is expected of them after a highly impressive showing in 2017/18, and one of Cardiff, Aston Villa or Fulham could follow them in being automatically promoted.

(You may also be interested in Stuart Pearce Makes Shock Arsene Wenger Claim on Sky Sport' Debate).

Whoever comes up will be scrapping for their lives, meaning West Ham will need to make sure they're in a good place ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)