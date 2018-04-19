Assistant Coach Stuart Pearce Expresses His Worries for West Ham United Ahead of Next Season

West Ham assistant manager Stuart Pearce has revealed the big worry he has for the club for next season.



It looks as though the Hammers will avoid relegation to the Championship at the end of the season, and retain their status as a Premier League club for the 2018/19 campaign.

David Rogers/GettyImages

It's been a rocky season for the Londoners but with 35 points and still five games left to play, David Moyes has reason to be confident.



Pearce also clearly believes the club will stay up, because he's already talking about next season and the troubles that could be posed by the clubs coming up from the Championship.



Speaking on Sky's The Debate, he admitted as quoted by HITC : "I would worry that the three teams that come up will have another impact like these three [the teams promoted last season] and put even more pressure on the established teams. I throw West Ham into that, and Watford."

Newcastle, Huddersfield and Brighton have all had great seasons as this year's promoted trio, with each looking highly likely to survive.



Wolves will be playing Premier League football next season and much is expected of them after a highly impressive showing in 2017/18, and one of Cardiff, Aston Villa or Fulham could follow them in being automatically promoted.