Atlético Madrid Boss Urges Antoine Griezmann to See How Club is 'Growing' Amid Transfer Speculation

Atlético Madrid boss Diego Simeone has urged his club talisman Antoine Griezmann to appreciate the growth his side are making, amid strong rumours suggesting the player will move on this summer.

Speaking ahead of his side's La Liga trip to Real Sociedad, via Marca, the Argentine manager claimed that he's determined to make Griezmann see the progress the club is making. Simeone said:





"We want the best for Griezmann and we hope that what we can, as coaches, teammates and as a team, make him see that this team will continue to grow.

⚽🎖🔝 @AntoGriezmann received his special plaque after defending our red and white kit for the 2⃣0⃣0⃣th time!🔴⚪🔴 Bravo, Antoine! 🙌😊🙌#AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/A9GCJ2JBE0 — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) April 10, 2018

"Us growing and showing that things are real and not just words are the best things for a footballer. I have no doubt that the arrival of [Diego] Costa and the team's growth have freed him to play better. Before, we didn't have the same consistency in our performances, only in the results."

Despite his unquestionable talents, Griezmann is still yet to win much in the way of silverware so far in his career. The 27-year-old - now arguably in his prime - will be determined to add some trophies to his list of achievements, and is rumoured to be considering a switch to Barcelona in order to progress his career further.

Atlético are currently second in La Liga behind runaway leaders Barcelona, and have progressed to the semi finals of the Europa League, where they will face Premier League side Arsenal. Despite the club's impressive form, the Frenchman could well look to move on this summer, with a number of clubs eager to trigger his tempting £87m release clause.

Meanwhile, Los Colchoneros B player Keidi Bare has been handed a nine match ban, after reportedly making a foul mouthed, expletive laden rant at the referee of his side's match against Deportivo de La Coruña B. The Albanian international will certainly not have helped his chances of progressing to first team football any time soon with his ill-advised actions.