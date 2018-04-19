Chelsea Set to Demand £50m for Loan Star as Blues Look to Cash in on Borussia Dortmund Interest

Chelsea are believed to have told Borussia Dortmund to pay £50m if they want to sign on loan striker Michy Batshuayi on a permanent deal in the summer transfer window.

As reported by the Daily Mirror, the Blues are eager to cash in on the Belgian international, after he failed to make an impact during his first season and a half with the club. Since going to the Bundesliga giants on loan, the 24-year-old has excelled - scoring an impressive seven goals in ten league appearances.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Despite suffering a season ending ankle injury in his side's 2-0 loss to Schalke last weekend, BVB are determined to sign the former Marseille man on a full time basis in time for the 2018/19 campaign - following his instant impact at the Westfalenstadion in replacing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Blues will be determined to rebuild in the summer after a deeply disappointing defence of their Premier League title, and could look to sell Batshuayi in order to fund their acquisition of new talents. As the club refused to allow BVB a set option to buy clause in the original loan deal, the west Londoners can now charge what they see fit for the striker.

Nothing but LOVE for all of you guys 🖤💛 wishing you the best for the final games 💪🏾 #EchteLiebe @BVB pic.twitter.com/hU6MBPuDet — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) April 17, 2018

If Batshuayi does leave the club this summer, it is likely to cause a mixed reaction among Chelsea fans. While the player often failed to impress when given sporadic first team opportunities under Conte, he has proven the value of managerial faith in his stint with Die Borussen Die Schwarz Gelben.

In other news, Chelsea are thought to be preparing to go head to head with their London rivals Spurs in the pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain left back Layvin Kurzawa. The 25-year-old could well be deemed surplus to requirements by the Ligue 1 giants as they look to overhaul their side this summer, and both Premier League clubs are looking to strengthen their defences.