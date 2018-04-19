Everton & Inter Reportedly Lead Race to Ligue 1 Wonderkid Dubbed the 'Next Paul Pogba'

Everton and Inter are believed to be leading the race to sign Nantes wonderkid Kamal Bafounta, whose impressive performances at youth level have seen him compared to Manchester United ace Paul Pogba.

As reported by Goal, the 16-year-old sensation has been tearing it up for the Nantes youth side this season with his domineering, physical midfield performances, and impressed with his for the France under-16 side against Japan last November. Bafounta certainly outstrips his teammates considerably with his physique, and looks more than ready to make the step up to first team football.

Everton are trying to persuade 16-year-old Nantes prospect Kamal Bafounta to join The Toffees on a professional contract.

( Src: L'Equipe ) #HalaFootball pic.twitter.com/ZOap1sEmtd — Hala Transfer News (@HalaTransfers) April 14, 2018

If either Inter or Everton were to sign the tenacious youngster, they would most likely make the purchase as an investment for the future - before allowing the player to go out on loan to gain valuable first team experience at a lower level.

Nantes are currently managed by Claudio Ranieri, who the Premier League title with Leicester City against all odds in 2016.

Bafounta is just one of a host of talented young French players who are promising to blossom into a golden generation. Les Bleus are a dark horse to win this year's World Cup in Russia, with young stars such as Kylian Mbappé, Anthony Martial, Thomas Lemar and Ousmané Dembele all ready to set the competition alight.

Meanwhile, Everton are believed to be have been joined by Championship side Wolves in the battle to sign Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere this summer.

The England international has been offered a new deal by the north London side, but he could well still leave the club on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract if he prefers a move away from the Gunners.