Everton's Schneiderlin Hints at France Return & Rules Out Moving to Another Premier League Team

By 90Min
April 19, 2018

Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has told BeIN Sports (via HITC) that he could join French clubs Strasbourg or Marseille once he leaves Goodison Park.

Schneiderlin, who thrived when he reunited with ex-Southampton boss Ronald Koeman, has struggled after making the £22m move to Everton, having been seen as a major addition to the Merseyside club, and has now outlined his future plans following a difficult season at Everton.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

In the interview with BeIN Sports, the French midfielder revealed that if he leaves the Premier League for a new challenge, he could return to France, naming both Strasbourg and Marseille as possible destinations.

He said: “If I have to leave Everton, I’d like a different challenge than the Premier League. I’ve already been to Southampton, Manchester United and Everton. 

"I don’t see myself going anywhere else in England. Since I come from there, I keep an eye on Strasbourg, but when I was younger, I always supported Marseille."

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The 28-year-old midfielder has played 26 Premier League games for Everton this season, starting 20, but has struggled to make an impression in a season where Everton needed good performances from the defensive midfielder.


Everton, who spent a lot of money in the summer transfer window, have struggled this season and the fans will be allowed to let their frustrations be known, with the Toffees asking supporters to vote on their season in an upcoming end of season survey.

Everton, who sit ninth on the Premier League table after steadying the ship since Sam Allardyce took over at the Merseyside club in November, return to Premier League action on Monday in a home match against Newcastle United with Rafa Benitez's side in impressive form.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)