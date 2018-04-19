Everton's Schneiderlin Hints at France Return & Rules Out Moving to Another Premier League Team

Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has told BeIN Sports (via HITC) that he could join French clubs Strasbourg or Marseille once he leaves Goodison Park.

Schneiderlin, who thrived when he reunited with ex-Southampton boss Ronald Koeman, has struggled after making the £22m move to Everton, having been seen as a major addition to the Merseyside club, and has now outlined his future plans following a difficult season at Everton.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

In the interview with BeIN Sports, the French midfielder revealed that if he leaves the Premier League for a new challenge, he could return to France, naming both Strasbourg and Marseille as possible destinations.

He said: “If I have to leave Everton, I’d like a different challenge than the Premier League. I’ve already been to Southampton, Manchester United and Everton.

"I don’t see myself going anywhere else in England. Since I come from there, I keep an eye on Strasbourg, but when I was younger, I always supported Marseille."

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The 28-year-old midfielder has played 26 Premier League games for Everton this season, starting 20, but has struggled to make an impression in a season where Everton needed good performances from the defensive midfielder.





Everton, who spent a lot of money in the summer transfer window, have struggled this season and the fans will be allowed to let their frustrations be known, with the Toffees asking supporters to vote on their season in an upcoming end of season survey.

Everton, who sit ninth on the Premier League table after steadying the ship since Sam Allardyce took over at the Merseyside club in November, return to Premier League action on Monday in a home match against Newcastle United with Rafa Benitez's side in impressive form.