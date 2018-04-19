Frustrated Palace Boss Roy Hodgson Ready to Sell Flop Striker Christian Benteke This Summer

April 19, 2018

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is prepared to cut ties with Christian Benteke this summer, with the striker showing few signs of improving his form.

The 27-year-old has scored just two goals this season for the Eagles, and much more was expected of him in their survival bid.

The £32m signing from Liverpool in 2016 rakes in £120,000-a-week at Selhurst Park, which is an alarming outlay on an individual who is having so little impact, and the Mail claim that Hodgson has grown impatient.

The former England manager is ready to listen to offers for the target man, and accepts he will have to take a considerable hit on the Belgian.

Benteke's awful form has finally resulted in him losing his place in the starting XI, with Hodgson has fielded Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend up front in recent games.

Following the recent 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, he said: "That's the best we've played going forward for a long time. Why would I say we missed Benteke and his presence? The two players up front caused the Bournemouth defence all sorts of problems."

One man Palace will certainly be hoping to keep a hold of this summer is that man Zaha, who continues to shine for the Eagles in the face of adversity.

The Ivorian winger bagged a brace at the weekend against Brighton, taking his tally in the league to seven for the season. He has been linked with moves to Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.

