Leicester City Buoyed By Midfielder's Return to Training Following Lengthy Injury Absence

Leicester City have received a timely injury boost as defender and midfielder Daniel Amartey has returned to training following a lengthy spell on the sidelines following a hamstring injury sustained during the club's draw with Bournemouth in early March.

The 23-year-old appeared to have finally found his feet under the tutelage of manager Claude Puel following a slow start to the season, before injury struck after just 20 minutes in the 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Amartey has since returned to training with the first team after recovering from his injury, however he will not be considered for the clash against Southampton on Thursday evening.

During his pre match press conference on Wednesday Puel said, via Ghana Web: “Amartey came back today in the training sessions, but it is not enough time to be available."

Amartey, who joined the club in January 2016, has made 12 appearances for the Foxes across all competitions so far this season and will be hoping to add to his tally when Leicester travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace next Sunday.

ROLAND HARRISON/GettyImages

In other news, earlier reports have claimed Tottenham have been linked with a move for Demarai Gray this summer after failing in their attempts to lure the 21-year-old to north London last year.

Gray is said to want to feature more prominently at Leicester whilst Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is eager to add another winger to the fold.

Leicester can cement their place in eighth position with a win over relegation threatened Southampton on Thursday, in what would be an improved standing for the Foxes who finished 12th in the Premier League last season.