Leicester City Buoyed By Midfielder's Return to Training Following Lengthy Injury Absence

By 90Min
April 19, 2018

Leicester City have received a timely injury boost as defender and midfielder Daniel Amartey has returned to training following a lengthy spell on the sidelines following a hamstring injury sustained during the club's draw with Bournemouth in early March. 

The 23-year-old appeared to have finally found his feet under the tutelage of manager Claude Puel following a slow start to the season, before injury struck after just 20 minutes in the 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Amartey has since returned to training with the first team after recovering from his injury, however he will not be considered for the clash against Southampton on Thursday evening.

During his pre match press conference on Wednesday Puel said, via Ghana Web: “Amartey came back today in the training sessions, but it is not enough time to be available."

Amartey, who joined the club in January 2016, has made 12 appearances for the Foxes across all competitions so far this season and will be hoping to add to his tally when Leicester travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace next Sunday. 

ROLAND HARRISON/GettyImages

In other news, earlier reports have claimed Tottenham have been linked with a move for Demarai Gray this summer after failing in their attempts to lure the 21-year-old to north London last year. 

Gray is said to want to feature more prominently at Leicester whilst Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is eager to add another winger to the fold. 

Leicester can cement their place in eighth position with a win over relegation threatened Southampton on Thursday, in what would be an improved standing for the Foxes who finished 12th in the Premier League last season. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)