Liverpool Fans Fear the Worst With Key Man Absent From New 2018/19 Kit Launch Photos

Liverpool's new 2018/19 home kit launch has given a clue to which player will likely not be at the club come the start of next season.

The new home kit was met by a mostly positive reaction on social media, but many fans saw a key player missing.

In the announcement, we saw Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firminio, Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson model the new kit, but a certain German midfielder was missing.

As reported by the Mirror, Emre Can is that German midfielder. He has been linked with a move away from Merseyside for most of the season, with there being no shortage of teams looking to sign the midfielder come the end of the season.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Can is expected not to sign a new deal at the club when his current contract finishes at the end of this campaign.

The 24-year-old is expected to join Italian side Juventus, though it's been reported that the Serie A giants are exploring other alternatives to Can.

Juventus are reportedly chasing Spurs target Andre Gomes and Newcastle United target Dennis Praet, despite it previously looking like Can was going to sign.

Can is currently out of action with a back injury, but it's very likely that Klopp will be unable to keep him at the club. Unfortunately for Liverpool, it looks like they may see Can depart for nothing in return.