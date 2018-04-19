Lucas Moura Claims He's 'So Happy' Despite Stuttering Start to Tottenham Career

Tottenham star Lucas Moura has eased any concerns surrounding frustrations over a lack of game time as he admitted to feeling overwhelming happiness after making his first Premier League start in Spurs' 1-1 draw with Brighton.

The 25-year-old's slow progression into the first team was taken up a notch on Tuesday after he was handed his starting debut for Tottenham in the league, three months since signing from Paris Saint-Germain in a reported £25m deal.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Lucas had featured just three times from the off in the FA Cup this term and although there were murmurings of frustration on his part, his comments following the game show otherwise.

"It's a big moment for me. I'm happy for that and I waited a lot for it. It's a dream for me to play in the Premier League and start the game," he said, via football.london.

"I'm so happy here. Everyone has helped me, my team-mates, the staff and I'm so proud for the team and so happy to be here.

Find it hard to fathom how Lucas Moura hasn’t got more game-time in a Spurs shirt so far this season.



Has always looked fairly dangerous when coming on against the opposition, his pace alone can cause teams so many problems on the counter-attack.#THFC #COYS — Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) April 14, 2018

"I'm enjoying [the Premier League]. I think it will improve my game. Every game is like a war, like a battle, every game is so difficult but it is good for me. Like I said, it will improve my game and I need to enjoy it, enjoy the moment and I am so happy."





Mauricio Pochettino had previously explained his intentions behind bedding the midfielder in slowly as he said: "It's true that he still needs to adapt his quality to the team.

"We're trying to build his fitness and adapt his characteristics to the team. PSG is a completely different demand, standard and philosophy from here.

"He's capable of everything going forward, he has amazing quality but then he needs to be more involved with the team when we don't have the ball. We're helping him."

Lucas managed to notch his first goal for the club during Spurs' FA Cup draw with Rochdale and is set to use his first league starting appearance as a springboard for the club's FA Cup semi-final and the remaining four Premier League games.