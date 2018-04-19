Man Utd Set to Battle European Giants in Pursuit of £40m Watford Sensation Richarlison

Manchester United are believed to be preparing to battle against European giants Juventus and Bayern Munich, as the elite sides look to sign Watford's £40m rated forward Richarlison.

As reported by the Sun, the starlet joined the Hornets for just £11m from Brazilian club Fluminense last season, but the club could look to cash in already with a number of interested parties willing to stump up the cash.

United now seem increasingly likely to part company with their frustrated forward Anthony Martial in the summer, and view Richarlison as an ideal replacement.

Juventus and Bayern are also thought to be keen admirers of the 20-year-old, who has scored five goals and produced four assists so far in his debut Premier League season. Both the Serie A and Bundesliga side are looking to add some much needed youthful exuberance to their ageing sides in the transfer window, as Richarlison could certainly fit the bill.

As Richarlison still has four years left on his deal, Watford could well be unwilling to let their prize asset leave. However, the length of his contract means that his value will be at a premium, and his sale could afford the club a budget to sign players in a number of positions.

The Hornets are safe from relegation, but will be determined to push for a top half finish next season.

Meanwhile, United look set to miss out on their primary defensive target Samuel Umtiti, as the French international is reportedly close to agreeing a lucrative new contract with Barcelona that would see his wage rise significantly, and - most importantly - his relatively low £52m release clause increased to a staggering £218m.