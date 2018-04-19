Marcelo Admits Bayern Game Was on Real Madrid Players' Minds After Dropping Points Against Bilbao

By 90Min
April 19, 2018

Real Madrid's left back Marcelo has defended his team's performance after Los Blancos dropped two points to Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday night.

A late Cristiano Ronaldo goal cancelled out Iñaki Williams' first-half opener out in a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Brazilian left back believes his team gave a good account of themselves despite the result, but the Real Madrid vice-captain also admitted that the team's thoughts weren't fully on the match at hand and rather on their upcoming Champions League semi final clash with Bayern Munich.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

"The goal complicated the match but we tried until the end. We cannot lose confidence for a game, we have given our best. Football is like that sometimes, sometimes it goes in and sometimes it does not," Marcelo admitted (via Mundo Deportivo) after the match..

"Of course we have it [the game against Bayern] in our mind," he continued. 

"We are very confident knowing who we have to play and what we have to do. We have the whole week to prepare for that tie and we are looking forward to winning in Munich. We are in a good form. The team is playing well, with confidence and that is the important thing."

Real Madrid, who now sit third in La Liga's standings and three points from second place Atletico Madrid, face Bayern Munich in the semi final on Wednesday looking to reach a third successive final.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have already been crowned Bundesliga champions for the sixth successive season with the Bavarians looking to get some revenge for last season's quarter final defeat to Real Madrid as they search for another treble under Jupp Heynckes.

