Mickey Quinn Urges Man Utd Star to Quit Red Devils & Join Rival Premier League Side

Former Portsmouth and Newcastle striker Mickey Quinn has urged Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford to quit the Red Devils and join a rival Premier League team due to his lack of playing time.





Rashford, seen as one of Europe's most promising young players, has struggled for starting places in recent weeks but did feature against Bournemouth in United's 2-0 win on Wednesday.





However, Quinn believes the England international needs to leave Old Trafford for the benefit of his career, with Romelu Lukaku set to lead the line for Jose Mourinho's side for years to come.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Quinn told talkSPORT as quoted by the Birmingham Mail: "I think he’s gotta go. He’s not a first choice for Jose Mourinho. He is not first choice.





"The kid is one of the most exciting players we’ve seen in a Manchester United shirt – I’ve got to say that.

"If he wants to be a regular, I don’t think it’s with Jose Mourinho. Lukaku is the first choice on the pitch."

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

When asked whether Chelsea was an option for Rashford, Quinn added: "Definitely. Definitely. Liverpool?





"They wouldn’t sell him to Liverpool but I think he’d get into most Premier League teams. The kid wants to play. I think next season if he can see he’s going to be a sub for most of the season then he’s got to move."

Rashford has registered six goals and five assists in 31 Premier League matches for United this season, with most of his appearances coming off the bench.