Monaco Join Tottenham & Man Utd in Race to Sign Exciting Fulham Prospect Ryan Sessegnon

Ligue 1 side Monaco have joined Premier League teams Tottenham and Manchester United in the battle to sign young Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon, according to a report.

The England Under-21 International has been in incredible form during his breakout season, scoring 14 goals and providing six assists in the Championship all from the left wing position.

His outstanding performances and contribution to Fulham's great campaign was rewarded last weekend when he won the EFL Player of the Year Award. He has also been shortlisted for the PFA Young Player of the Year, becoming the first player outside the top flight to be nominated.

😎 @RyanSessegnon has made history by becoming the first player outside of the top flight to have been nominated for the @PFA Young Player of the Year award 😊



Full story ➡️ https://t.co/cCstC35D0Q #FFC #OneOfOurOwn pic.twitter.com/eoohKVNO4K — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) April 14, 2018

Sessegnon, 17, has been heavily linked with Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool recently, but this week Monaco have emerged as the latest high profile team to show an interest in Fulham's young sensation.

According to the the Sun, Monaco sent their sporting director Michael Emanalo, formerly of Chelsea, to watch Sessegnon in Fulham's victory at the Madejski Stadium last weekend.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

As the race to sign Sessegnon hots up, the 17-year-old's season could yet get better, with Fulham looking good for promotion to the Premier League while he also has an outside chance of making Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad.

Sessegnon is currently contracted with Fulham until 2020 and has previously indicated his desire to stay with the Cottagers and secure promotion to the Premier League with them.

Fulham are currently third in the Championship, just one behind second-placed Cardiff City in the automatic promotion places.