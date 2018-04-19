Monaco Join Tottenham & Man Utd in Race to Sign Exciting Fulham Prospect Ryan Sessegnon

By 90Min
April 19, 2018

Ligue 1 side Monaco have joined Premier League teams Tottenham and Manchester United in the battle to sign young Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon, according to a report.

The England Under-21 International has been in incredible form during his breakout season, scoring 14 goals and providing six assists in the Championship all from the left wing position.

 

His outstanding performances and contribution to Fulham's great campaign was rewarded last weekend when he won the EFL Player of the Year Award. He has also been shortlisted for the PFA Young Player of the Year, becoming the first player outside the top flight to be nominated.

Sessegnon, 17, has been heavily linked with Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool recently, but this week Monaco have emerged as the latest high profile team to show an interest in Fulham's young sensation.

According to the the Sun, Monaco sent their sporting director Michael Emanalo, formerly of Chelsea, to watch Sessegnon in Fulham's victory at the Madejski Stadium last weekend.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

As the race to sign Sessegnon hots up, the 17-year-old's season could yet get better, with Fulham looking good for promotion to the Premier League while he also has an outside chance of making Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad.

Sessegnon is currently contracted with Fulham until 2020 and has previously indicated his desire to stay with the Cottagers and secure promotion to the Premier League with them.

Fulham are currently third in the Championship, just one behind second-placed Cardiff City in the automatic promotion places.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)