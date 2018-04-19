Napoli Boss Sarri Installed As New Priority Target to Replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea This Summer

By 90Min
April 19, 2018

Maurizio Sarri has been touted as the number one candidate for the Chelsea manager's role if the Blues elect to replace Antonio Conte this summer.

The Napoli boss has spoken about his future in Italy and admitted it may be time to move on, and the Daily Mail has latched on to those quotes and claimed that Chelsea have now stepped up their interest in Sarri's services as a result.

Conte's future at Stamford Bridge is still up in the air despite reports suggesting he still has the backing of club owner Roman Abramovich, even if the 2017 Premier League champions fail to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The west Londoners failed to defend their league crown and only have the FA Cup as a possible source of trophy success this season and, coupled with Conte's quotes about potentially wanting to head back to his homeland, may look to part ways with the ex-Juventus and Italy head coach.

And that would potentially lead to a swoop for Sarri, with the Argentine now believed to be front and centre in their hunt for a new manager for the 2018/19 campaign.

(You may also be interested in 3 Key Battles That Could Decide Burnley's Clash With Chelsea On Thursday Night)

Napoli are thought to have already put contingency plans in place for a new gaffer in the event that Sarri leaves, and the 59-year-old would certainly be a gamble for Chelsea if he was appointed due to having never managed outside of Italy in his managerial career.

The 59-year-old's record, however, speaks for itself. Sarri has recorded 95 wins and 24 draws from 143 matches at Stadio San Paolo and would help to life the gloom at Chelsea if he potentially got off to a good start in the English capital.

Chelsea would have to pay Conte's existing contract off - around £9m - and stump up £7m to prise Sarri out of his contract in Naples, but Abramovich's deep pockets mean that shouldn't be a problem for the Russian oligarch.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)