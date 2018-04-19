Napoli Defender Claims His Side Must Stop 'Looking at Juventus' As Serie A Reaches Climax

Napoli defender Lorenzo Tonelli has warned his teammates to stop 'looking too much at Juventus' as his side look to regain the top spot in the Serie A table.

Speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli (via Football ITALIA), the defender urged the team to think about themselves only, as they head into the final stage of the season.

Avanti così! Pensando solo a noi e dando il massimo partita dopo partita! 💪🏼

On Wednesday night, Napoli narrowed the gap between themselves and Juventus to just four points at the top of the table, coming from behind twice to earn a 4-2 victory over Udinese.

They were boosted by Juventus' dropped points, as the leaders only managed a 1-1 draw against Crotone.

The top two now go head to head in Turin at the weekend, and Napoli defender Tonelli has revealed the only mistake his side have made during recent weeks.

@lorenzotonelli: "We showed belief and character, and did well to come back from behind. The result is a fair one, another battle won!"



#NapoliUdinese 4-2

#SerieA

#ForzaNapoliSempre

“The last 10 matches of the second half of the season are difficult,” Tonelli said. “Points count more, it’s more difficult to get a result. Everyone comes for a battle.

“We’re doing miracles in this period, the only mistake we’ve made is looking too much at Juve, at the table.

“We need to think about ourselves, stay on the pitch, express our game, and you’ll see the results. If we’re thinking about €200m, €400m then there’s no point even going out there.”

Juventus play host to Napoli on Sunday, with a win set to extend their lead at the top of the Serie A table to seven points. The top two are on their own in the title race, with third-placed Roma sitting 17 points off Napoli in second place.