PHOTO: Nike Celebrate 20 Years of Mercurials With Return of Iconic Ranges and Air Max Crossover

By 90Min
April 19, 2018

Nike will celebrate 20 years of its Mercurial boot range with a trip down memory lane to bring back some of its most iconic football boot lines.

The sportswear giant took to its official website to reveal the news, and unveil the return of five of its most recognisable brands of mercurial boots based on those worn over the last five World Cups.

Included in the ranger are Brazil legend Ronaldo's 1998 World Cup mercurial foot line, while Real Madrid and Portugal megastar Cristiano Ronaldo's 2010 purple Mercurial Superfly II boots are also available to buy.

Ronaldo's famous boots - the first of their kind to be made and based on being 'built for speed' - were initially known as the the Tiempo Ultra Light and were manufactured with the striker's searing pace in mind.

The blue and yellow colour scheme was a nod to the Brazilian national team and Ronaldo's homeland, and went on to be a best seller for Nike in the years that followed.

Portuguese captain Ronaldo's range, meanwhile, were influenced by his insight and incorporated Nike's SENSE technology - innovative studs that would retract and extend based on the pressure and conditions of the pitch he was playing on.

Image by Tom Power

Rounding out the set are the 2002 Mercurial Vapor, the 2006 Mercurial Vapor III and 2014 Mercurial Superfly IV.

In addition to the return of the iconic quintet, Nike's iD department have also opted to release a new line of stunning looking Air Max 270 trainers, with the signature Mercurial colours and hues emblazoned across the range for a more dressed down street style look.

It is the first time that the Air Max has taken on the pitch tones out into the real world and will no doubt go down a storm with both footwear fanatics and football star wannabes alike.

The range is available to buy right now on Nike's official online store, as well as in high street shops up and down the country

      Double Bogey (+2)