Raheem Sterling Insists Man City Will Not Succumb to Complacency After Securing His First Title

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling was 'delighted' to celebrate his first Premier League title from the comfort of his own home, but the winger is adamant that complacency will not creep into his game, or that of his teammates in their pursuit of long term success.

The Citizens were officially crowned champions following Manchester United's defeat at the hands of West Brom on Sunday, ensuring they equalled the record of securing the title with five matches to spare.

Raheem Sterling has 32 goal contributions (22 goals, 10 assists) in just 35 starts this season.



Although Pep Guardiola's men had long been destined to lift the Premier League title after securing a commanding lead over the competition, Sterling was quick to readjust his thinking as he insisted the club's latest title is only the beginning for City.

"This is my first Premier League title so who cares how you win it, whether it was on the pitch or on my sofa, I'm just delighted to win the title," Sterling told Sky Sports.

"It's been a dream ever since I was a kid growing up playing football with my mates and winning it means everything. It's important we don't get complacent though. It's amazing to win it, but now it's about the next one."

The 23-year-old has taken his game to another level this season after netting 22 goals across all competitions, and as a standout performer in a star studded squad the England international was duly full of praise for Guardiola - who has claimed the winger has the capabilities of becoming one of the best players in the world.

Sterling added: "It's all about the basics with him. He pushes you to be better at the small things and that improves your performance. It's been great for me to learn in this environment and improve as a player under him.

"He's one of the best managers in the world. It's special to be part of. I just need to keep improving and focus on how I can help the team.

"I set my own targets and I aim to achieve them every season but it's more important to get the club where it wants to be. It's been a good season for me but there are details I can change to make me sharper or more clinical and I always look to improve."