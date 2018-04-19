RB Leipzig Chief Expresses Desire to Sign Everton Star Ademola Lookman on Permanent Deal

April 19, 2018

RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick would have no qualms about signing loan star Ademola Lookman on a permanent basis - if it were down to the German outfit.

Lookman joined the club from Everton in the January transfer window in a loan move till the end of the season, and has impressed in the Bundesliga.

Things got off to a terrific start for the youngster as he scored just minutes into his debut against Borussia Monchengladbach, and he has looked very bright for the Champions League qualification chasers.

And Rangnick reckons he wouldn't have to think twice about signing him up. He admitted in Kicker, via HITC: "If it were down to us, I’d already know the answer.

"But it’s not only down to us. We have no clause in the contract. I think that we can only answer the question once the season’s finished. It also depends on what happens at Everton."

it will certainly be interesting to see what happens with the player this summer. Lookman only got 30 minutes of football at Everton before his move as Sam Allardyce settled into proceedings at Goodison Park.


Apparently the player angered Allardyce by forcing through his Bundesliga move, and fans were disappointed to see him leave even on a temporary basis.

Allardyce is not certain to still be in charge of Everton for the 2018/19 season, and so it could be that whoever comes in as his replacement gives Lookman more of a chance to shine in the Premier League.

