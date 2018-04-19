Spanish Report Claims Barça Legend Xavi Has Been Earmarked As Future PSG Head Coach

A remarkable report claims that Barcelona legend Xavi could be in line to take up the managerial reins at Paris Saint-Germain in the future.

Sport has claimed that the playmaker, who currently plies his trade in Qatar, has been earmarked as a future head coach at Parc de Princes in a book written by journalist Alexandre Couppey.

Couppey was promoting his book - entitled 'Paris - Revelations of a Revolution' - and he explained why PSG may look to appoint Xavi sooner rather than later upon the completion of his coaching badges.

Alexandre Couppey, author of the book "Paris - Revelations of a Revolution." says Xavi who has good relations with Qatar is the preference of Nasser Al-Khelaifi for the post of PSG manager along with Thomas Tüchel. Neymar also prefers Xavi as manager. [sport] pic.twitter.com/5fTSUajC0v — La Senyera (@LaSenyera) April 19, 2018

Couppey said: "(Sporting director) Antero Henrique would like one coach, while (owner) Nasser Al-Khelaifi wants another, but that happens in many clubs.

"As for the coach, the information I have is that on the one hand is the former Barcelona player Xavi Hernández, who is a football player who knows football well and who advises the authorities in (Qatari capital) Doha, and on the other the name of the German coach Thomas Tüchel.

"A good clue is this, since they listen to Xavi, who could become the PSG coach."

Xavi to coach PSG, gain some experience, win the Champions league, then come to Barcelona and coach here forever.



I'm ok with that. — F (@FGrindRole) April 19, 2018

(You may also be interested in PSG President Denies Ligue 1 Winners Have Agreement to Sign Ex-Dortmund Boss Thomas Tuchel)



Tuchel is thought to have an agreement in place with PSG to replace current manager Unai Emery in the French capital at the season's end, but that hasn't prevented Xavi's name from being touted as a potential boss of theirs some way down the road.

The 38-year-old's contract with Al Sadd ends in June and, once that day arrives, the midfielder will hang up his boots for the final time and charge head long into taking up the necessary qualifications to become a manager.

Meanwhile, Couppey has also alleged that Brazilian superstar Neymar has it on good authority that ex-Barca gaffer Luis Enrique could make a late charge to rival Tuchel for the PSG vacancy.

He added: "When they (PSG) traveled to Brazil in March they already promised that Luis Enrique would be the coach. Neymar and Luis Enrique have contacts, but if he is not the chosen one, PSG can have problems."