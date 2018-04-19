Spanish Report Claims Bayern Munich's On-Loan Superstar Is Set for Sensational Switch to Barcelona

Real Madrid's out on-loan star midfielder James Rodriguez could be set for a sensational switch to La Liga rivals Barcelona this summer, but only after making his current loan deal at Bayern Munich permanent, according to some rather 'sensational reports' from Don Balon.

The Bavarian giants plan to overhaul their squad in the summer as new manager Niko Kovac looks to put his stamp on the side. One of these changes are to buy James permanently and then use the Colombian superstar in a deal to bring Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic to the Allianz Arena.

James joined the Bavarians in the summer of 2017 on a two-year loan deal from Real after he lost his place entirely under Zinedine Zidane towards the end of last season, even being left out of the Champions League final squad despite being fit

James, who has been in fine form since leaving Madrid in the summer scoring six and assisted 12 goals, will be signed permanently and will then reportedly head to Barcelona.





This news, if true that is, will leave Real's fans fuming after they were against the Colombian leaving Madrid in the first place.



James' current and former sides clash in the Champions League semi final, with the Bavarians looking to win the treble and Real Madrid looking to save their season with the Champions League the only realistic trophy Los Blancos can still win.

Bayern will want to beat Real Madrid given the rather unfortunate circumstances they were eliminated by in last season's quarter final. James could be pivotal in the two legged tie, given his fine run of form this season and lead Bayern to another historic treble at the end of a season of managerial crisis and infighting.