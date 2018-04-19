Spanish Report Claims Bayern Munich's On-Loan Superstar Is Set for Sensational Switch to Barcelona

By 90Min
April 19, 2018

Real Madrid's out on-loan star midfielder James Rodriguez could be set for a sensational switch to La Liga rivals Barcelona this summer, but only after making his current loan deal at Bayern Munich permanent, according to some rather 'sensational reports' from Don Balon.

The Bavarian giants plan to overhaul their squad in the summer as new manager Niko Kovac looks to put his stamp on the side. One of these changes are to buy James permanently and then use the Colombian superstar in a deal to bring Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic to the Allianz Arena.

James joined the Bavarians in the summer of 2017 on a two-year loan deal from Real after he lost his place entirely under Zinedine Zidane towards the end of last season, even being left out of the Champions League final squad despite being fit

James, who has been in fine form since leaving Madrid in the summer scoring six and assisted 12 goals, will be signed permanently and will then reportedly head to Barcelona.


This news, if true that is, will leave Real's fans fuming after they were against the Colombian leaving Madrid in the first place.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

James' current and former sides clash in the Champions League semi final, with the Bavarians looking to win the treble and Real Madrid looking to save their season with the Champions League the only realistic trophy Los Blancos can still win.

Bayern will want to beat Real Madrid given the rather unfortunate circumstances they were eliminated by in last season's quarter final. James could be pivotal in the two legged tie, given his fine run of form this season and lead Bayern to another historic treble at the end of a season of managerial crisis and infighting.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)