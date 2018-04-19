The Stat That Proves Real Madrid Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo Is in the Goalscoring Form of His Life

Cristiano Ronaldo's critics are starting to look a bit silly after the Real Madrid superstar's latest goalscoring exploits.

Ever since he apparently bet his teammates that he'd go on a remarkable scoring run in the second half of the campaign, Ronaldo hasn't looked back, and has in among the goals for what seems like an eternity now.

That was forced him by one particular stat after Ronaldo netted in Real's 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday evening, with the forward now having equalled his best ever goalscoring run in his lengthy professional career:

RMA 1-1 ATH (88') - Gol de tacón de Cristiano Ronaldo que acaba de igualar su mejor racha de partidos consecutivos marcando con el Real Madrid (lleva 12 seguidos anotando y en esos 12 encuentros ha hecho 22 goles). — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) April 18, 2018

(You may also be interested in Real Madrid 1-1 Athletic Bilbao: Ronaldo Strikes Late as Real Lose Ground on Second Place)



For those who don't know Spanish, the gist of the tweet has stated that Ronaldo has now scored in 12 consecutive matches and, during that superb run in front of goal, has bagged an incredible 22 strikes.

Even at the age of 33 Ronaldo is still continuing to break personal and club records, and it's no wonder that he's still viewed as one of the world's best despite being in the latter stages of his career.

With plenty of time left to add to his seasonal tally, Ronaldo will no doubt add to the 42 goals he's plundered in 39 games so far this term, but we seriously doubt he'll be able to replicate the 60 goals he notched during his purple patch campaign in 2011/2012.

