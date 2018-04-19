Tottenham Set to Trump Liverpool by Agreeing to Meet £52m Price Tag for Benfica Star

Tottenham are reportedly prepared to trump Liverpool in the race for Benfica winger Andrija Zivkovic by agreeing to meet his £52m price tag in the summer.

The 21-year-old has quickly risen to prominence amongst Premier League clubs, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool all keeping tabs on the Serbian having sent scouts to oversee his performance during Benfica's clash with Porto last week.

According to Portuguese outlet Bola, via TeamTalk, Spurs are reportedly the front runners in the race to activate his £52m release clause this summer as Mauricio Pochettino looks to bolster his ranks ahead of next season.

Zivkovic joined Benfica from Partizan Belgrade in 2016, where he has gone on to become a key member of Rui Vitória's team, helping the club secure a league and cup double in his first season.

The 21-year-old has netted four goals this term and his performances have caused a stir across England's top division with Everton, Swansea, Southampton, West Ham and Leicester all keeping a close eye on the winger.





Liverpool meanwhile are said to hold a strong interest in Zivkovic but Jurgen Klopp is said to hold ambitions to pursue alternate targets before exploring any potential deal for the 21-year-old.

Zivkovic had scored 24 goals and provided 13 assists for Partizan prior to his move to Portugal, where he has also secured nine senior caps for Serbia following his debut in 2013 after rising through the ranks from Under-17s to Under-21s.