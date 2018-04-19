Wolves Reportedly Propose Sensational Cut Price Deal to Besiktas in Pursuit of Star Midfielder

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly preparing for life in the Premier League by pursuing an audacious move for Beşiktaş playmaker Anderson Talisca, as they look to add another star player to the fold with midfielder Ruben Neves being linked with a summer exit to Liverpool.





Talisca is on loan with the Turkish giants from Benfica and the Championship leaders are said to have tabled an inviting offer to Besiktas in the hope of creating a win-win scenario for both clubs.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

According to Turkish media outlet Fotomac, Wolves have encouraged Besiktas to trigger their contractual clause and purchase the Brazilian for €21m, where the recently promoted side would then instantly buy the 24-year-old for €29m.





Such a deal would ensure Wolves would not be forced to bow down to Benfica's €40m demands for the midfielder and Besiktas would see a full return on their €8m that they parted with to secure Talisca on loan, including his wages.

The deal would effectively see Talisca's two-year loan deal paid in full, with his contribution of 35 goals coming free of charge for the Turkish outfit.





With firepower key in ensuring Premier League survival beyond next season, the pursuit of 24-year-old Talisca could prove vital in adding much needed experience further up the field - with Manchester United also said to be interested in luring the Champions League proven player to England's top flight.

The 24-year-old has scored 18 goals this season in 41 games across all competitions, and he is yet to make his senior international debut for Brazil.