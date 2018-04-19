'You're a Fool!': Atletico Madrid Midfielder Handed 9 Match Ban After Extraordinary Act of Dissent

By 90Min
April 19, 2018

Atletico Madrid midfielder Keide Bare has been handed a whopping nine-match ban after the 20-year-old delivered an explicit-ridden act of dissent to a referee during a B-team game. 

The Albanian was initially booked for dissent just 14 minutes into Sunday's game against Deportivo La Coruna's B team, however that didn't stop him from continually debating the decision which was always going to end up in a second yellow card.

Referee Jose Joaquin Gallego Gambin's report revealed the words of Bare, pinpointing why further punishment was necessary.

Image by Max Workman

"Once he was expelled," wrote the official, "He addressed me in the following terms: 'You're a fool, you're a fool, you son of a bitch, you're a son of a bitch, I s**t on your f*****g mother, I s**it on your f*****g mother!

"At the end of the first half, when we were preparing to enter our dressing room, the player was at the door, again projecting towards us in the terms discussed above, repeatedly."

As a result of these words, the midfielder will be sit out one match for the accumulation of yellow cards, and further eight for his behaviour. It is refreshing to see dissent of this magnitude being punished accurately, as behaviour like this to an official is beyond unacceptable. 

Bare has made only two appearances for the Atletico first team this season, both coming in the Copa del Rey. It is a huge blow for the Atletico B side, missing the final four games of the season mean Bare will miss the team's push for promotion from Segunda Division B.

