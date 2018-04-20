4 Goals to Go! Mo Salah Reveals He's Gunning for Premier League Golden Boot Record in Final Games

Mohamed Salah has admitted he is gunning for the Premier League Golden Boot award - but as an accolade for the entire Liverpool squad.

The Egyptian has notched a remarkable 30 goals in England's top flight during his maiden campaign at Anfield, and lies four goals ahead of nearest rival Harry Kane as the battle for the gong hots up.

Salah told Sky Sports ahead of his side's clash with relegation-threatened West Brom that he was going to give his all to try and land the award for his goalscoring exploits, but explained why he wanted to bring the gong home for everyone associated with Jurgen Klopp's team.

Mohamed Salah vs. Premier League Golden Boot Winners pic.twitter.com/8IocFng3x0 — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) March 21, 2018

He said: "As you can see last couple of games, the players are trying to help me a lot now to score goals, because they know now I am in for the Golden Boot. In the end it is an individual award, but it also helps the team gets the points.

"The way we play is very good, and you can see the fans are very happy and I feel very good about that, I feel they want me to win something.

"It's the last four games, so it's very clear, I play for it. In the beginning I played for it, but it's always for the team. I want to score for the team.

Can Harry Kane catch Mohamed Salah in the Golden Boot race? Why the run-in might work in his favour: https://t.co/h997evCTwn pic.twitter.com/RD34VP8ISs — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) April 17, 2018

"But before, when I was second to Kane, I had a chance to score, I gave it to Bobby [Roberto Firmino] and he scored, I play football for football not just to think about myself. I give assists, I create chances, because I can't forget my position. I play still on the wing, not No 9. I play for the team and everyone can see that.

"Honestly as you can see, I have had a great season and still some games to go. For anyone the most important thing is to play good, to perform good, to score goals for your team. I am happy in the city, for the club and for myself for sure. It means a lot."

Salah is only four goals shy of breaking the all-time Premier League record of 34 goals scored in a season - which is currently held by England heroes Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer. It's an achievement he is gunning for.

He added: "Now it's very clear, I want to break the Premier League [record]. 31 goals in a 38-game season. One goal to go, right? I want to break both records! It's just four goals and four games!"