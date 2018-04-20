Arsene Wenger Officially Announces Resignation as Arsenal Manager at End of Season

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that he will be resigning from his position at the end of the season, bringing an end to his 22 years in charge of the club.





Wenger still has one year left on the new contract he signed at the end of last season, but has chose now as the 'right time' to walk away from the Gunners.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

"After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season," a statement from the Frenchman read.

"I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years. I managed the club with full commitment and integrity. I want to thank the staff, the players, the Directors and the fans who make this club so special.

"I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high. To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club. My love and support for ever."