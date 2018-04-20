French Report Claims European Ban for PSG 'Very Unlikely' Ahead of UEFA FFP Hearing

By 90Min
April 20, 2018

Any Financial Fair Play punishment that would see Paris Saint-Germain banned from the Champions League seems "very unlikely", according to reports in France. 

The French capital club are due to appear in front of Uefa on Friday regarding their recent business dealings, with initial claims in the Financial Times, as quoted by The Telegraph, stating that a preliminary investigation had found the value of sponsorship deals at the club to be “significantly overstated” compared with their true worth. 

However, according to RMC, as quoted by Canal Supporters, despite the threat of losing their place in next year's European elite competition if they are found guilty of breaking the rules, such an eventuality is "very unlikely" to occur. 


There are two reasons as to why PSG could escape the proposed sanction; the first being the vast majority of sponsorship contracts are reportedly correct, and the second being Les Parisiens' efforts to follow the recommendations from the initial investigation to balance the books. 

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Lucas Moura's £25m sale to Tottenham Hotspur is one example of how Paris have made strides towards compliance, with their recent deal with Asia another that is expected to be used in their defence. 


The FFP issues resonate from the £200m purchase of Neymar from Barcelona and the £166m loan-to-permanent deal for Kylian Mbappe from Monaco; which is expected to be completed this summer. 

The punishment for such an offence ranges from a financial penalty to complete disqualification from European competition, with somewhere in the middle of the two touted to be the most likely outcome. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)