French Report Claims European Ban for PSG 'Very Unlikely' Ahead of UEFA FFP Hearing

Any Financial Fair Play punishment that would see Paris Saint-Germain banned from the Champions League seems "very unlikely", according to reports in France.

The French capital club are due to appear in front of Uefa on Friday regarding their recent business dealings, with initial claims in the Financial Times, as quoted by The Telegraph, stating that a preliminary investigation had found the value of sponsorship deals at the club to be “significantly overstated” compared with their true worth.

However, according to RMC, as quoted by Canal Supporters, despite the threat of losing their place in next year's European elite competition if they are found guilty of breaking the rules, such an eventuality is "very unlikely" to occur.





There are two reasons as to why PSG could escape the proposed sanction; the first being the vast majority of sponsorship contracts are reportedly correct, and the second being Les Parisiens' efforts to follow the recommendations from the initial investigation to balance the books.

Lucas Moura's £25m sale to Tottenham Hotspur is one example of how Paris have made strides towards compliance, with their recent deal with Asia another that is expected to be used in their defence.





The FFP issues resonate from the £200m purchase of Neymar from Barcelona and the £166m loan-to-permanent deal for Kylian Mbappe from Monaco; which is expected to be completed this summer.

The punishment for such an offence ranges from a financial penalty to complete disqualification from European competition, with somewhere in the middle of the two touted to be the most likely outcome.