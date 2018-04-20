Hannover 96 vs Bayern Munich Preview: Previous Encounter, Key Battle, Team News, Prediction & More

Hannover 96 welcome Bayern Munich to the Niedersachsenstadion this weekend. Hannover will be hoping that the visitors are complacent after having already wrapped up the league title in a 4-1 win against Augsburg on the 7th April.

A win in this game means very little for both sides. An unlikely victory for Hannover will see them consolidate a position in mid-table, while Bayern will be looking to gain momentum for their Champions League tie on Wednesday with Read Madrid.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Previous Encounter





Last time these two sides faced each other Bayern emerged 3-1 victors.

Arturo Vidal headed Bayern Munich into the lead before Robert Lewandowski had a goal ruled out for offside.

Hannover's Niclas Fuellkrug had the chance to put the away team level, but Sven Ulreich, in goal for Bayern, saved his penalty.

Hannover did equalise through Charlison Benschop but just moments later Kingsley Coman put Bayern ahead again with a powerful effort from a tight angle. Lewandowski sealed Bayern's victory by scoring a penalty late in the second half.

Key Battle





Salid Sané vs Sandro Wagner

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Jupp Heynckes is expected to rotate his squad heavily for this weekend's fixture in preparation for the Champions League semi final. As a result Sandro Wagner is expected start ahead of Robert Lewandowski.





Since joining Bayern in January Wagner has scored seven in just ten appearances, and has benefitted from playing with better quality players than he did at Hoffenheim.

The striker will face a tough battle on Saturday though. Salid Sané has had a strong season at Hannover and his aerial prowess will come in useful up against Wagner whose talents are in the air.

Team News

Niklas Süle and Rafinha are expected to come into the Bayern starting XI to give Mats Hummels and David Alaba a break with the game against Madrid in mind.

Heynckes is likely to drastically change is midfield as well. Tolisso and Sebastian Rudy will be desperate to prove themselves ahead of the midweek Champions League fixture, with the injured Arturo Vidal's place in the team up for grabs.

Oliver Sorg has recently returned to training for Hannover after recovering from a back injury and will return to the back-three. Felix Klaus will miss out, however, having to serve a one-match ban, so Martin Harnik should start on the right wing.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Possible Hannover 96 Starting XI: Tschauner; Elez; Sané; Sorg; Albornoz; Bakalorz; Sch-wegler; Korb; Bebou; Fullkrüg; Harnik





Possible Bayern Munich Starting XI: Ulreich; Kimmich; Boateng; Süle; Rafihna; Müller; Rudy; Rodriguez; Tolisso Bernat; Wagner

Prediction

Heynckes will not allow complacency on Saturday, and will hope to go into Wednesday's tie with Real Madrid on the back of a good result.

Hannover are a good defensive outfit but Bayern simply will have too much for them at the weekend, despite a much-changed team.

Prediction: Hannover 96 0-4 Bayern Munich