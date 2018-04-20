Hosts of Former Arsenal Players and Rivals Pay Tribute to Departing Arsene Wenger

By 90Min
April 20, 2018

Arsene Wenger has drawn praise for his managerial style and warm personality from the global football community after the Arsenal boss officially revealed he will step down at the season's end.

The 67-year-old will bring the curtain down on his 22-year reign in charge of the Gunners when the 2017/18 campaign draws to a close, and Wenger has been the recipient of many plaudits and kind words in the hours that have followed the official announcement.

Arsenal legend Bob Wilson broke down in tears on the BBC's Radio 5 Live show as he explained how Wenger had helped his family out during a time when his now deceased daughter suffered from a rare form of cancer in 1998.

The ex-goalkeeper said: "I was there on the day he arrived and he is without doubt one of the three greatest men I have ever met in my life. It is not just his football knowledge and the way he changed the game in this country but as a human being through difficult times for me and my wife."

Ex-midfielder Paul Merson told Sky Sports that Wenger was 'ahead of his time' when he took over at former ground Highbury.

He said: "I played under him for just under a year, it was the fittest I ever was. It was like clockwork. It was a machine. He was so far ahead of his time, it was unbelievable."

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday (via BBC Sport), Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hailed Wenger as the 'dominant guy' in the mid-1990s and early 2000s after he was appointed in 1996.

The German said: "He is an influence in football. He was there for so long, 22 years is a long time. He was the dominating guy in mid 1990s, 2000s.I wish him all the best."

Meanwhile, former captain Tony Adams labelled his ex-gaffer the 'greatest Arsenal manager ever', Southampton boss Mark Hughes revealed that Wenger 'moved the goalposts' where football management was concerned and Paris Saint-Germain head coach said it was 'impossible' to talk about Arsenal without mentioning Wenger's name.

And the tributes continued to flow on social media as former Arsenal stars, alongside opposition clubs, the media and pundits paid tribute to the Frenchman for his game-defining tactics, trophy success and longevity at the highest level:

(You may also be interested in Bon Voyage: Twitter Explodes As Arsene Wenger Announces Decision to Step Down As Arsenal Boss)

Wenger secured 10 major titles during his career in north London, and amassed over 800 matches during his two-decade long spell in England.

It is unclear if he will retire at the end of this term or head for pastures new, but there's no doubting that he'll now receive a tremendous send off before the 17/18 campaign ends next month.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)