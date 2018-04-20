Julio Cesar Reveals Curious Details About His Relationship With Former Boss Jose Mourinho

By 90Min
April 20, 2018

Brazilian goalkeeper Julio Cesar has revealed some interesting details about his relationship with former manager Jose Mourinho.

In an interview with Selecao Sportv (via Marca), Cesar - who is retiring from football at the end of this season - revealed Mourinho had treated him harshly during some of his time at Inter, but had kind words for him following the 2013 Confederations Cup final.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Cesar had just been named Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament following Brazil's 3-0 victory over Spain in the final, and collected his award in Iker Casillas' shirt as a tribute to the Spaniard.

"When I got to the dressing room, I saw a message from Mourinho on my mobile phone," Cesar explained. 'You're crazy, it's Casillas who would have to put on your shirt and not you,' it read. And he told me that with only one arm I stopped more than Casillas.

"Iker went to the dressing room to talk to me [to thank him for the gesture] and I told him to have a discussion with Mourinho, which is difficult but he had to face it," Cesar continued. "Mourinho likes to go face to face with the players who are considered stars in the teams that he coaches."

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

The Brazilian goalkeeper also discussed life under Mourinho's management, and revealed the harsh words that Mourinho would say to him.

"The first year was great, but the second one was more difficult," he added. "I went into games with a fear of being wrong, and I thought: either I face it or it ends my career.

"In training Mourinho approached me and said 'you are the best goalkeeper in the world, but today you're a Serie C goalkeeper.'"

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

This was not the only time Mourinho was rude to Cesar. who explained the Portugese manager's weird obsession with a yellow shirt.

"There was a time when Mourinho wanted me to play with a yellow shirt," Cesar said. But it wasn't part of the colours of the goalkeepers of that season, which were white, black and grey.

"He gave me a yellow shirt, which was the training shirt, and I told him I was not going to play in yellow. Mourinho mocked me in every way possible and told me I was afraid of the ball. In short...I played in yellow."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)