Leicester Could Land Highly-Rated Porto Defender in Cut-Price Deal This Summer

By 90Min
April 20, 2018

Leicester City are believed to be interested in signing Porto defender Ricardo Pereira in the summer and, if so, could find that he's cheaper than expected when they make their approach.

The King Power side have failed to hit the heights in the Premier League since lifting the title in 2016, but are aiming to rebuild and have another go next season, with Manchester City having succeeded Chelsea as champions just last week.

FBL-ENG-PR-LEICESTER-PARADE

(You may also be interested in: Third Time Lucky: Man City Prepare Summer Bid for Riyad Mahrez Despite January Concerns)

According to Deportes Cope Valencia, they could have some competition for the player as Los Che are also understood to be keen on obtaining his services.

But an even greater talking point lies in the possibility of the 24-year-old being available for a figure between €15m and €20m, per Cope. 

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

Pereira has an official release clause of €25m, while recent reports claim that sum has risen to €37.5m. 


Cope's valuation does seem unreasonably low given the season the full-back is having, while Portuguese clubs are known to demand hefty sums for their star players.

Meanwhile, Pereira has played 36 games for Porto so far this season, scoring two goals and assisting five more in all competitions. He also has three caps for Portugal and is doing his chances of heading to the World Cup very little harm with his performances this season.

Other reports indicate that Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in bringing the right-back to the Premier League at the end of the season and had scouts observing him during Porto's 1-0 win over Benfica on Sunday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)