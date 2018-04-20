Leicester Could Land Highly-Rated Porto Defender in Cut-Price Deal This Summer

Leicester City are believed to be interested in signing Porto defender Ricardo Pereira in the summer and, if so, could find that he's cheaper than expected when they make their approach.

The King Power side have failed to hit the heights in the Premier League since lifting the title in 2016, but are aiming to rebuild and have another go next season, with Manchester City having succeeded Chelsea as champions just last week.

According to Deportes Cope Valencia, they could have some competition for the player as Los Che are also understood to be keen on obtaining his services.

But an even greater talking point lies in the possibility of the 24-year-old being available for a figure between €15m and €20m, per Cope.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

Pereira has an official release clause of €25m, while recent reports claim that sum has risen to €37.5m.





Cope's valuation does seem unreasonably low given the season the full-back is having, while Portuguese clubs are known to demand hefty sums for their star players.

Meanwhile, Pereira has played 36 games for Porto so far this season, scoring two goals and assisting five more in all competitions. He also has three caps for Portugal and is doing his chances of heading to the World Cup very little harm with his performances this season.

Other reports indicate that Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in bringing the right-back to the Premier League at the end of the season and had scouts observing him during Porto's 1-0 win over Benfica on Sunday.