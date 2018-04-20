Manchester United vs Tottenham Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Prediction & More

The FA Cup is back this weekend and four teams will be looking to book their place in the final. Manchester United will face off against Tottenham Hotspur to kick the semi finals off and it is sure to be a cracker.

The Red Devils seem secure in the second place finish on the Premier League table, but will want to polish off a season where they have returned to the top four with a piece of silverware.

A lack of trophies has been the question mark over this Tottenham squad, but they have a chance to change all that this season starting with this clash on Saturday. Spurs last won in trophy in 2008 with the League Cup and have not lifted the FA Cup since 1991.

Here's the rundown of what could be a thrilling FA Cup semi final.

Classic Encounter

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Much has been said of Tottenham potentially having an advantage on Saturday, as they have played all of their home fixtures at Wembley this season. However, while Spurs have consolidated their form at Wembley, there is always room for the visiting team to cause an upset.

Nowhere was this more true than when Spurs travelled to Old Trafford in September 2012 and earned their first win at the ground in 23 years.

Tottenham immediately rattled the home side with an early goal, when Jan Vertonghen charged into the box and his low shot was deflected by Jonny Evans for an own goal. By half time their lead was doubled when Gareth Bale dribbled around the United defence and hit a cool finish past Anders Lindegaard.

As the second half got underway United posed a comeback. A crazy three minutes began when Nani slotted home from six yards following an inviting cross from Wayne Rooney. But Spurs responded less than a minute later, when Bale's stinging shot was palmed into the direction of Clint Dempsey.

Shinji Kagawa was set up by Robin van Persie to score another United goal just seconds later. Tottenham had to dig deep, but proved resilient in the face of a Red Devils barrage and held out for a historic victory.

FA Cup Journey So Far

Getty Images/GettyImages

Neither side have really been troubled too much on their run to the semi finals. United are yet to concede a goal in the competition where they have breezed past Derby County, Yeovil, Huddersfield, and Brighton. They have also scored at least two goals in seven of their last eight FA Cup matches.

Spurs have enjoyed a less comfortable run to the semis and have been held to replays twice against Newport County and Rochdale. A 6-1 victory in the replay against Rochdale is perhaps the biggest highlight, where Fernando Llorente bagged a hat trick. In the last round Spurs also swept aside Swansea in a 3-0 win.

Team News

TEAM NEWS: @HarryWinks (ankle) and Danny Rose (calf) are both continuing with their rehab and are unavailable for this weekend. pic.twitter.com/dk9sLPPkiI — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 19, 2018

Both managers rotated their squads heavily for their midweek fixtures and will be expected to return to their full strength lineups on Saturday. United had the better midweek result after defeating Bournemouth 2-0. Spurs were held to a draw by Brighton and Hove Albion.

Sergio Romero is United's only injury concern after suffering a knee injury. For Spurs, Danny Rose is a doubt as he battles with calf strain. Meanwhile Harry Winks is ruled out with an ankle injury.

Potential Manchester United Starting Lineup: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Young; Pogba, Matic, Herrera; Alexis, Lukaku, Rashford





Potential Tottenham Starting Lineup: Lloris; Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dembele, Dier; Eriksen, Alli, Son; Kane

Prediction

Ready for Wembley 👊 pic.twitter.com/uO4o7HomWT — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 18, 2018

This is sure to be closely contested semi final. It's Jose Mourinho and Manchester United's trophy winning pedigree versus Tottenham's hunger and desire to pick up their first piece of silverware in 10 years.

While Tottenham's 2-0 win over United earlier this year was convincing, it is hard to say that they will find it just as easy on Saturday. Both sides have stumbled recently over the last week, with United being handed a shock defeat to West Brom and Tottenham being held to a draw at Brighton.

Tottenham's familiarity at Wembley this season could come as an advantage, but United are certainly no strangers to a visit to the ground.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-2 Tottenham